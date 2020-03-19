March 11, 1931 March 15, 2020 Lee Shaw, 89, of Vinton, Va., passed away on Sunday, March 15, 2020, in his home. He was born on March 11, 1931, in Bluefield, W.Va. Upon graduation from Sophia High School he began a 20-year career in the United States Air Force. Lee was predeceased by his parents John William and Vernie Priddy Shaw. He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Marilyn Joyce Shaw of the home; and sons, John (Annette) of Fincastle, Va., and Bruce (Connie) of Copper Hill, Va. Also surviving are grandchildren Patrick (Emily) Shaw, Meredith Shaw Hansen (Eric), Allison Shaw Camper (Ian), and Elizabeth Shaw Sheets (Ryan); and great-grandchildren, Carter Hansen, Liam Camper, Adeline Camper. The family sincerely thanks Home Instead, Amedisys Hospice and Dr. Nina Sweeney for helping during the past few months. A private service will be held on Saturday, March 21, 2020, at Oakey's Vinton Chapel. Online condolences may be shared at www.oakeys.com.
