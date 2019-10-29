SHAW JR. William Elwood May 6, 1935 October 26, 2019 William (Fuzzy) Elwood Shaw Jr., 84, of Buena Vista, Va., passed away, Saturday, October 26, 2019. A funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at Victory Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Green Hill Cemetery. Family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at Bolling, Grose and Lotts Funeral Home.

