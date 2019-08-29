SHAVERS Barbara Jean August 23, 2019 Barbara Jean Shavers, 88, of Roanoke, Va., passed away Friday, August 23, 2019. Funeral service will be held Noon Friday, August 23, 2019, at the Jerusalem Baptist Church. The family will receive friends Thursday, August 22, 2019 from 7 to 8 p.m. Friends may call on Thursday afternoon for viewing at Hamlar-Curtis Funeral Home. Condolences may be sent to www.Hamlar-Curtis.com.

