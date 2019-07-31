SHAVER Shirley Martin April 25, 1941 July 29, 2019 Shirley Martin Shaver, 78, of Christiansburg, Va., passed away on Monday, July 29, 2019, at Commonwealth Senior Living. Shirley was born in Montgomery County, Va. on April 25, 1941, to the late Albert and Beulah Martin. She was preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, William (Bill) Shaver. She is survived by two sons and daughters-in-law, Michael and Susan Shaver,and Douglas and Barbara Shaver. Sister and brother-in-law, Nita and Kenneth Kingrea, two brothers and sisters-in-law, Billy and Dorothy Martin, Bobby and Mary Jane Martin, four grandchildren and two great grandchildren. The family would like to say thank you to Good Samaritan Hospice for their care. The graveside service will be private. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at the McCoy funeral Home on 150 Country Club Drive S.W., Blacksburg Va.
