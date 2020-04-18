April 16, 2020 Maggie Smythers Sharpe, 93, of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away on Thursday, April 16, 2020, at Harmony Assisted Living. A native of Carroll County, Virginia, she was a longtime Roanoke/Salem resident and she retired from a position as Office Manager for the Roanoke Valley United Way. Maggie was preceded in death by her husband, Gene Sharpe, as well as all of her siblings. She is survived by her son, Larry Sharpe (Cyndy); her daughter, Patricia Eby (John); grandchildren, Elizabeth Bohr (Rob) and Justin Eby (Rose); as well as great-grandchildren, Jack Bohr and Annabelle Eby. Maggie loved corresponding with family, friends, and extended family. She was an active member of Grandin Court Baptist Church, where she worshipped for over 60 years. A graveside service for immediate family will be held on Monday, April 20, 2020, with the Rev. Kevin Meadows and the Rev. Charles Krause officiating. For those so inclined, one may make a memorial gift to Grandin Court Baptist Church or to a charity of your choice. Online condolences may be shared by visiting www.oakeys.com.

