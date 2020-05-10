Wythe B. "Bucky" Sharitz, age 86, of Wytheville, passed away on Wednesday, May 6, 2020. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Johns Cemetery Foundation Fund or Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 405 West Main Street, Wytheville, VA 24382. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.grubbfuneralhome.com. Grubb Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

To plant a tree in memory of Wythe Sharitz as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.