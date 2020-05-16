December 22, 1976 May 10, 2020 Doug Shank, 43, of Willis, Va., formerly of Salem, Va., passed away on Sunday, May 10, 2020. He was born on Wednesday, December 22, 1976, to Tom and Ramona Shank. He was a Gold medalist in The Virginia Commonwealth games. Doug was a master glass installer and owned and operated Shank's Glass Service specializing in Automotive glass. In his free time, he practiced martial arts and was an avid hunter. He was a wonderful son, father, and husband. Most importantly in all of Doug's accomplishments and awards, he became a faithful Christian. On Sunday evening he was greeted in heaven by his paternal grandparents, Elsie, and Rupert Shank; maternal grandparents, Verna, and "Doc" Horsley; and maternal aunt, Nancy Smith. He is survived by his wife, Leah Shank; children, Briar and Truman Shank and Shayla Barr; paternal aunt and uncle, Gerry, and Sandra Shank; paternal cousins, Missy and Jenny Shank; and maternal cousin, Ken Smith. In keeping with his wishes, no services have been planned at this time. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.johnmoakey.com.
