August 13, 2019 Francis Allison (Doc) Shane, 86, of Roanoke, Va., passed away on August 13, 2019. A Memorial Service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, September 7, 2019, at Christ Lutheran Church, 2011 Brandon Ave, SW, Roanoke. Arrangements by Oakey's South Chapel (540) 989-3131.

