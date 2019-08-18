August 13, 2019 Francis Allison (Doc) Shane, 86, of Roanoke, Va., passed away on Tuesday, August 13, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Marianne T. Shane; three children, Jody Hershey, Gwinn Firing (Darren), and Bryan T. Shane (Lynn); three granddaughters, Teresa Washington (Everett), Elizabeth Holtrop (Jake), and Morgan Firing; and faithful dog, Howie. A Memorial Service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, September 7, 2019, at Christ Lutheran Church, 2011 Brandon Ave., SW, Roanoke, Va. The family requests no flowers and donations may be made to Christ Lutheran Church. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com.

