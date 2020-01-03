SHAFER Billy Dean Billy Dean Shafer, 85, of Natural Bridge, died on December 31, 2019. Visitation from 5 until 7 p.m. Friday, January 3, 2020, at Harrison Funeral Home. Services at 11 a.m. Saturday, January 4, 2020, at Harrison Funeral Chapel. Arrangements by Harrison Funeral Home & Crematory, Lexington, Va.

