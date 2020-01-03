SHAFER Billy Dean Billy Dean Shafer, 85, of Natural Bridge, died on December 31, 2019. Visitation from 5 until 7 p.m. Friday, January 3, 2020, at Harrison Funeral Home. Services at 11 a.m. Saturday, January 4, 2020, at Harrison Funeral Chapel. Arrangements by Harrison Funeral Home & Crematory, Lexington, Va.
Breaking
SHAFER, Billy Dean
To plant a tree in memory of Billy SHAFER as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.