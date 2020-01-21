George Radcliffe "Cliff" Seymour, 48, of Bent Mountain, passed away Sunday, January 19, 2020. Arrangements by John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home in Salem, (540)389-5441.
Seymour, George Radcliffe "Cliff"
