November 5, 1971 January 19, 2020 George Radcliffe "Cliff" Seymour, 48, of Bent Mountain, Va., passed away on Sunday, January 19, 2020. He was born on Friday, November 5, 1971, to George and Glenda Seymour. Cliff was a member of the Plumbers & Steamfitters L.U. 10, where he served as a proud member and brother for 25 years. He was best known for his ability to manage large construction projects and to have time to teach to apprentices the trade he loved. In addition to his parents he is survived by his wife of 25 years, Cathy Seymour; son, Cody Seymour; sister, Christi Spice and husband, Rich; mother-in-law, Janice Tinsley; godfather, Clark Vandergrift; sister-in-law, Beverly Davis and husband, Jim, lifelong friend, Tony Hendricks; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins; special co-workers; and beloved dog, Daphne. Friends may visit with the family from 1 until 3 p.m. on Thursday, January 23, 2020, at Central United Methodist Church, 428 S. College Ave, Salem, VA 24153. A memorial service to celebrate his life will be conducted at 3 p.m. at the church with the Rev. Bryan Buckles officiating. The family asks that memorial contributions be made in Cliff's honor to a charity of your choice. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.johnmoakey.com.
Seymour, George Radcliffe "Cliff"
