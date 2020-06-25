February 11, 1943 June 23, 2020 Curtis J. Sexton Sr., age 77, of Wytheville, passed away on Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at his home. Curt was born on February 11, 1943, to the late George Wythe and Ada Wright Sexton in Crockett, Va. Curtis was a lifetime member of the Trinity United Methodist Church in Bland. Curtis was a United States Army Veteran having served from 1964 to 1967 in Vietnam where he received the Purple Heart, he was also a Past Commander for the Bland V.F.W. Post #7969. He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Jean Sexton of Wytheville; son, Curtis Sexton Jr. of Fredericksburg; twin brother and sister-in-law, Olen B. and Sue Sexton of Bland; brother, Wythe L. Sexton of Upper Marlboro, Md.; stepsisters, Sally Edwards and Ann Stiltner, both of Bland; foster daughter, Katelyn Cantrell of King George, Va.; three nieces and spouses, Kayla and Thomas Hull of Wytheville; Benga Atwell of Bastian, Olena and Jody Lambert of Bland; nephew, Robert Sexton of Japan; great-nieces and nephew, Braiden Hull, Isabella Atwell and J.D. Atwell; cousins, Rachel and Roberta Sharitz of Crockett. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, June 26, 2020 at the Grubb Funeral Home with Pastor Jason Cline officiating. Interment will follow at 3 p.m. in the Virginia Veteran's Cemetery in Dublin were Military Rite's will be conducted by the Bland V.F.W. Post #7969. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Thursday at the Grubb Funeral Home. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.grubbfuneralhome.com The Sexton family is in the care of Grubb Funeral Home, Wytheville, Va.

To plant a tree in memory of Curtis Sexton, Sr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.