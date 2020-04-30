Kenneth Marden Sewell passed away on Monday, April 27, 2020. A private graveside service will be held at the family cemetery. Online condolences may be made at Gardnerfuneralhomefloyd.com or on Facebook @gardnerfuneralhomefloyd. The family is being served by Gardner Funeral Home.

