January 18, 2020 David Luther Settles, age 62, passed away on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at the Bland Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Bastian, Va. In keeping with David's wishes, all services will be held privately. Bradley's Funeral Home & Crematory of Marion is serving the Settles Family.
Settles, David Luther
