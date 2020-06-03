April 21, 1937 June 1, 2020 Virginia Lee "Jenny" Setchel, 83, of Vinton, Va. went to be with the Lord on Monday, June 1, 2020. She was born on April 21, 1937, in Tazewell, Va., and was the daughter of the late John and Allie Wimmer Morehead. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John Bernard Setchel Jr.; two sisters, Elizabeth Morehead Smith and Nancy Tayloe; three brothers, Daniel Morehead, Charles Morehead, and William Morehead Sr.; and a grandson, Charles "Chuck" Setchel. Those who survive her to cherish her memory include her daughter, Deborah Setchel Walkup (Michael); and her sons, Michael Setchel (Sherrie) and John W. Setchel (Linda). She is also survived by her beloved grandchildren, Amanda Keilman (Kris), Nicholas Walkup (Jess), Marina Walkup, Joshua Setchel (Lauren), Stephanie Phillips, Darrell Setchel (Jean), Chris Setchel (Darla) and Gail Cook (Brian). Jenny was also a "Nana" to nine great-grandchildren including her special beloved grandson, Brodie M. Keilman, and many nieces and nephews. The family would like to give a special thank you to the staff at Brookdale Roanoke, Genesis Rehab Team and Good Samaritan Hospice for the exceptional care that they provided to "Nana." The Funeral Service will be conducted at 12 noon on Friday, June 5, 2020, at Oakey's Vinton Chapel with Pastor Michael Grooms officiating. Graveside services will follow at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends and family one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com.

