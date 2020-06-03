April 21, 1937 June 1, 2020 Virginia Lee "Jenny" Setchel, 83, of Vinton, Va. went to be with the Lord on Monday, June 1, 2020. She was born on April 21, 1937, in Tazewell, Va., and was the daughter of the late John and Allie Wimmer Morehead. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John Bernard Setchel Jr.; two sisters, Elizabeth Morehead Smith and Nancy Tayloe; three brothers, Daniel Morehead, Charles Morehead, and William Morehead Sr.; and a grandson, Charles "Chuck" Setchel. Those who survive her to cherish her memory include her daughter, Deborah Setchel Walkup (Michael); and her sons, Michael Setchel (Sherrie) and John W. Setchel (Linda). She is also survived by her beloved grandchildren, Amanda Keilman (Kris), Nicholas Walkup (Jess), Marina Walkup, Joshua Setchel (Lauren), Stephanie Phillips, Darrell Setchel (Jean), Chris Setchel (Darla) and Gail Cook (Brian). Jenny was also a "Nana" to nine great-grandchildren including her special beloved grandson, Brodie M. Keilman, and many nieces and nephews. The family would like to give a special thank you to the staff at Brookdale Roanoke, Genesis Rehab Team and Good Samaritan Hospice for the exceptional care that they provided to "Nana." The Funeral Service will be conducted at 12 noon on Friday, June 5, 2020, at Oakey's Vinton Chapel with Pastor Michael Grooms officiating. Graveside services will follow at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends and family one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com.
Tags
Locations
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
-
COVID-19 cases in Virginia surpass 40,000; two test positive at Blacksburg's Warm Hearth
-
Pedestrian struck in Roanoke was Lord Botetourt senior
-
Med Beat: One way not to monitor coronavirus deaths in Roanoke
-
Editorial: Do we need to build a wall in Wythe County?
-
Former athletic director Abe Naff sues Ferrum College
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice, you may contact us by calling 434-978-7294 or emailing obituary@roanoke.com or inmemory@roanoke.com
Obituaries in the news
Flowers
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Contests & Events
Football season isn't over yet and neither is Fearless Forecasters! Don't miss your chance t…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.