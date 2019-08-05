SERRANO Teresita Hernandez August 2, 2019 Teresita (Terry) Hernandez Serrano, 84, of Roanoke, passed away Friday, August 2, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Rafael A. Serrano. Surviving are her daughter and son-in-law, Barbara "Bobbie" and Paul Black; and three beloved granddaughters. Funeral services will be held 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at the Chapel of Lights in Evergreen Cemetery. The Rev. Elizabeth N. H. Link will officiate. Arrangements by Simpson Funeral Home, www.simpsonfuneral.com.
