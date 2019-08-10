SENICK Lois Loope August 8, 2019 Lois Loope Senick, 79, of Gastonia, N.C., formerly of Buchanan, Va., passed away Thursday, August 8, 2019. Lois was preceded in death by her husband, Mike T. Senick; parents, Robert and Doradean Powell Loope; and brother, Larry Loope. Survivors include her son and daughter-in-law, Michael (Mickey) and Carol Senick of Gastonia, N.C.; brothers and sisters-in-law, Roy and Carol Loope, Terry and Barbara Loope, all of Buchanan; Barbara Loope of Natural Bridge Station; sister and brother-in-law, Margaret and Charles Booze of Marion, Pennsylvania; granddaughter, Allison (Brian) Wedzik of Huntersville, NC; great-granddaughter, Stella Wedzik; and numerous nieces and nephews. Mrs. Senick's funeral service will be held at 12:30 p.m., Sunday, August 11, 2019 in the Buchanan Chapel of Botetourt Funeral Home with Pastor Chuck Miller officiating. Interment will follow in Wheatland Lutheran Church Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m., Saturday, August 10, 2019 at Botetourt Funeral Home, 14920 Lee Highway, Buchanan, Va. 24066. Online condolences may be made at www.botetourtfuneralhome.com 540-254-3000

