SENICK Lois Loope August 8, 2019 Lois Loope Senick, 79, of Gastonia, N.C., formerly of Buchanan, Va., passed away Thursday, August 8, 2019. Lois was preceded in death by her husband, Mike T. Senick; parents, Robert and Doradean Powell Loope; and brother, Larry Loope. Survivors include her son and daughter-in-law, Michael (Mickey) and Carol Senick of Gastonia, N.C.; brothers and sisters-in-law, Roy and Carol Loope, Terry and Barbara Loope, all of Buchanan; Barbara Loope of Natural Bridge Station; sister and brother-in-law, Margaret and Charles Booze of Marion, Pennsylvania; granddaughter, Allison (Brian) Wedzik of Huntersville, NC; great-granddaughter, Stella Wedzik; and numerous nieces and nephews. Mrs. Senick's funeral service will be held at 12:30 p.m., Sunday, August 11, 2019 in the Buchanan Chapel of Botetourt Funeral Home with Pastor Chuck Miller officiating. Interment will follow in Wheatland Lutheran Church Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m., Saturday, August 10, 2019 at Botetourt Funeral Home, 14920 Lee Highway, Buchanan, Va. 24066. Online condolences may be made at www.botetourtfuneralhome.com 540-254-3000
Tags
Locations
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice, you may contact us by calling 540-981-3205 or 1-800-346-1234 ext. 205 or emailing obituary@roanoke.com or inmemory@roanoke.com
Obituaries in the news
Flowers
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Contests & Events
Vote daily for the best businesses, restaurants, organizations and more in the 2020 Best of …
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.