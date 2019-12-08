SELLERS William Allen January 24, 1959 December 5, 2019 William Allen Sellers, 60, of Roanoke County, passed away at Lewis Gale Medical Center following a brief illness. A service honoring Allen's life will be 2 p.m. Monday, December 9, 2019 at Rader Funeral Home, 630 Roanoke Road Daleville with Pastor Rob Marsh and Pastor Mark Washington officiating. Burial will be at Haymakertown Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Monday from 1 to 2 p.m. Online condolences may be made to Allen's family at www.rader-funeralhome.com.

