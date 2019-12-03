SELLERS Michael J. November 24, 2019 Michael J. Sellers, 54, of Goodview, passed away suddenly Sunday, November 24, 2019. He was preceded in death by his father, William "Bill" Sellers; paternal grandparents, Clara and Walter Sellers; maternal grandparents, Otho and Lillie Haymaker. Left to cherish his memory are his mother, Mildred Haymaker Sellers; brothers and sisters, Allen (Donna Smith) Sellers, James Sellers, Patricia (Tom); special friend, Angie Lee; children, Travis, Issac, and Jayden Sellers; nieces and nephew, Jessica, Chayna, and Adam; and his beloved pets. Visitation will be held at 1 p.m. with services at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 in the Buchanan Chapel of Botetourt Funeral Home with the Rev. Rob Marsh officiating. Interment will follow in Haymakertown Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.botetourtfuneralhome.com.
