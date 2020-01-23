January 20, 2020 William "Bill" Lester Self Jr., age 80, of Hardy, beloved husband, father, and grandfather peacefully went to meet his Lord Jesus on Monday, January 20, 2020. He was preceded in death by his father, mother, and two sisters to heaven. He is survived by his loving wife, Donna, of 57 years; daughters, Ann (Doug), Amy (Mark), Allyson (Dan); grandchildren, Jessica, Amanda, Caleb (Ashley), Luke (Megan), Emily (Derek); great-grandchild, Easton; and two sisters. Visitation will be held from 1 until 2 p.m. followed by a memorial service from 2 until 3 p.m. on Saturday, January 25, 2020, at Flora Funeral Service in Rocky Mount, Va. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations made to Agape Center in Moneta, VA at P.O. Box 573, 1159 Promised Land Road Moneta, VA 24121 or The Gideons International P.O. Box 915, Rocky Mount, VA 24151.
