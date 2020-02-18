August 30, 1930 February 14, 2020 Esther Holley Selden peacefully transitioned into her eternal home on Friday, February 14, 2020. She was born on August 30, 1930, in Montgomery, Alabama. She was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, George Calvin Selden Jr.; her parents, Beulah and William Holley; and five brothers, William Holley Jr., Jack Holley, Eugene Holley, Frank Holley, and Joseph Holley. Esther was a teacher for 33 years with the Bedford County Schools. She leaves to cherish her memory two devoted daughters, Denise Goode (Roscoe) of Richmond, Va., and Carolyn Brown of Lynchburg, Va.; two loving grandchildren, Reggie Brown of Bedford, Va. and Ashley Camm (Leslie) of Lynchburg, Va.; and one great-grandchild, Morgan Camm. She is survived by four sisters-in-law, Evelyn Scott of Roanoke, Va., Olivia Selden of Bedford, Va., Priscilla Holley of Dayton, Ohio, and Mary Holley of Montgomery, Ala.; eight nieces, Vanessa Smith, Valerie Holley, and Rochell Holley of Ohio, Sandra Lawson (Nelson) of Richmond, Va., Lisa Jones (Kevin) of Marriottsville, Md., Wanda Scott, of Roanoke, Va., Robin Braxton (Steve) and Shelby Read of Bedford, Va.; five nephews, Tyrone Holley, Christopher Holley and Derek Holley of Ohio, Stacey Holley (Angie) of Texas, Frankie Holt (Rose) of Columbia, S.C.; a faithful former son-in-law, Ronnie Brown of Lynchburg; as well as a host of cousins, great-nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, February 22, 2020, at Lovely Zion Baptist Church. Interment will follow in the Wright Family Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church on Saturday. Friends may view on Friday from 1 until 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Arrangements by Bedford Funeral Home.
Service information
1:00PM
1741 Longwood Ave
Bedford, VA 24523
