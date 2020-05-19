May 15, 2020 Mary Ann Voigt Selander, 91, of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away on Friday, May 15, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Louis and Virginia Voigt and her son, Keith Norman Selander. Mary is survived by her husband, Edwin V. Selander. Edwin would like to thank Mary's caregivers, Clara Crowder, Tamiko Burnett, Cyndi Leftwich, Shakia Crowder, and Yvonne Thetford. A private graveside service will be held at Evergreen Burial Park. Online condolences may be shared at www.oakeys.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Mary SELANDER as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.