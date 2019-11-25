SEGELKE Peer August December 9, 1978 November 18, 2019 Peer August Segelke, of Blacksburg, Va., was a devoted father of three amazing daughters. A partner in crazy adventures with his wife, Jen. Loving son to his mother. A caring brother to his siblings. That awesome fun uncle. And faithful friend to many. Peer — who, at 40, left this Earth too soon on November 18, 2019 — was all of the above and more. Yet there's another word that transcends these qualities: Fearless. Yes, Peer knew no fear. Peer loved life, and all its discoveries. His big laugh and sweet smile lit up any room. He was born on December 9, 1978, in Houston, Texas, to Kristin Way Segelke and Peter August Segelke. He always had a big heart, nurtured by his parents and his special Maria Jesus Ordonez (Chuy). Peer lived in France in his early years and always felt a kinship with the French countryside, hunting sanglier (wild boar), foraging for mushrooms, and learning to speak French with his French parents, Jean-Claude and Andrée Martinot. After he graduated from Washington & Lee University in 2001, he (of course) traveled around the world. It was in Vietnam that he met Jennifer Jen, a girl from Taiwan who shared his passion for travel, nature and exploration. He returned to the University of Texas Law School and after graduating, worked with LeClair Ryan in Blacksburg. Peer and Jen married in 2005 and continued their adventures and grew their tribe. They settled first in Roanoke and then in Blacksburg. Though he continued practicing law, he also worked for several companies as General Corporate council and became CEO of Lawrence Companies. He was an innovative leader concerned about his employees; a trusted colleague to many others. Still, Peer always found time to feed his curiosities. He raised bees, made wine, planted gardens, and took his family foraging in the woods. His three daughters — Abigale, Anabelle and Arabella (Bella) — all have this spirit of experimentation; this zest for appreciating life's wonders. His huge circle of friends and colleagues will miss his stories (and antics), the way he listened to theirs, and his wide-ranging intellect. Peer was always ready and willing to help friends, regardless of the need. In addition to his wife, Jen and three daughters, and his mother, Kristin, Peer is survived by his brothers, Henry Segelke (spouse Heather), Craig Segelke and nieces Berkley, Chloe; and nephew August, David Way (spouse MaryEtta); and sister, Laura Bradford Godfrey (spouse Tom); and nieces, Harper and Avery; mother-in-law, Debbie Jen; sister-in-law, Eva (spouse Anson); and niece, Alina; and numerous aunts; uncles; and cousins. Especially great friends, Ray Tuck (wife Bonnie), Carlos Diaz (wife Miranda) and Jim Harrison. Peer was preceded in death by his father, Peter August Segelke; uncle, Jon Erik Segelke; grandparents, August and Alice Segelke and Norman and Katharine Way. In lieu of flowers, you may make contributions at https://www.gofundme.com/f/1thjko4yw0 to fund the family's journey to fulfill Peer's wish to have half his ashes scattered in a place that is special to his heart: Coupray, France, where he spent part of his childhood and continued to visit throughout his life. A Celebration of Life will be held on December 14, 2019 at 3 p.m., at Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 1301 Gladewood Drive, Blacksburg, VA 24060. Arrangements by McCoy Funeral Home, Blacksburg.
