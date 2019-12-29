April 24, 1934 December 27, 2019 Patricia Smith Secrist, 85, of New Castle, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, December 27, 2019. She was born on April 24, 1934. She was the daughter of the late Watson and Thelma Smith. Patricia retired from Va. Beach General Hospital. She was preceded in death by husband, Robert A. Secrist; brothers, Robert W. Smith and James Danny Smith. Surviving to cherish her memory are her daughter, Debra Drum Smith; grandchildren, Shannon Runyon, Katlyn Isaacson, and Lydia Drum, great-grandchildren, Calliegh and Savannah Isaacson; sister, Sue Helems; and brothers, Richard Smith and Jerry Smith. The family would like to thank the staff at Snyder Nursing Home for their continuous care for Patricia. A celebration of life will be held 4 p.m. Sunday, December 29, 2019, at the New Castle Christian Church with Pastor Cody Rader officiating. The family will receive friends 30 minutes prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the New Castle Christian Church Building Fund, P.O. Box 287 New Castle, VA 24127. Arrangements by Paitsel Funeral Home. www.paitselfh.com.
