November 4, 2019 Charlotte Mildred Secrest, 91, beloved mother, grandmother, aunt and friend of many, made her final journey to Heaven on Monday, November 4, 2019, while residing at Our Lady of the Valley in Roanoke. She enjoyed her blessed life and had an exceptionally big heart, sharing compassionate care for many in her extended family, within her church home at Waverly Place Baptist Church and with countless friends and acquaintances. She will be greatly missed by all whose lives she touched with her Christian love and service. She began her career at the Medical Arts Building, followed by service at the Baptist Book Store, Mcilhaney Equipment, Hect's, Thalhimer's and Macy's. Mildred is survived by her beloved children, Barbara, Roger, Sherry and Bruce; daughters-in-law, Trish and Miao; and eight grandchildren who she loved dearly; sisters, Marjorie and Ester; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Mildred's former husband, William (Pete), preceded her in death. She was the daughter of Benjamin G. "Ben" and Huldah G. Tyler Wheeler of the Porter's Mountain area of Bedford County. She was blessed with six siblings, Janie, Lenna, Sibyl, Buddy, Marjorie and Ester. Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, November 10, 2019, at Oakey's Vinton Chapel. Funeral Services will be at 10 a.m. on Monday, November 11, 2019, at Waverly Place Baptist Church, Roanoke with Pastor Adam Triplett officiating. Interment will follow at Shady Grove Baptist Church Cemetery with Pastor Bill Mitchell, of Mount Zion Baptist, officiating. Condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com.

