SEAMAN Edgar William May 16, 1936 - September 20, 2019 Edgar William (Bill) Seaman, 83, of Lexington, Va., passed away, Friday, September 20, 2019. Born May 16, 1936 in Rockbridge County, he was the son of the late Clarence D. Seaman and Marie Lawhorn Seaman. Edgar was a United States Air Force Veteran with 24 years service and retired as a CM Sgt. He had a Master's in education from Va State and taught at Hopewell High for 13 years; was a member of St. John's United Methodist Church, was a member of Local Mason #186, the Lexington Moose Lodge #1700 and former Commander of V.F.W. Post 1499. He will be remembered as a beloved husband, father, granddad as well as an avid hunter and fisherman. Surviving are his wife, Betty; daughter, Donna; and son, Keith (Wendy); sister, Phyllis (Harvey); brothers, Jimmy (Betty), Jerry (Margaret), Cecil (Harriet), Clarence Jr. (Wanda) and Larry (Wanda); grandchildren, Jonathan (Jamie), Jessica and Samantha. Along with numerous beloved nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be conducted 11 a.m. Monday, September 23, 2019 at Bolling, Grose & Lotts Funeral Chapel with the Rev. Dean Staton officiating. Burial will follow at Green Hill Cemetery. Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Memorial contributions may be made to St. John's United Methodist Church, 351 E. 21st St., Buena Vista, VA. Arrangements are being handled by Bolling, Grose, & Lotts Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Buena Vista, VA.
