SCRUGGS Gloria Jean November 9, 2019 Gloria Jean Scruggs, 71, went to be with the lord on November 9, 2019 after a long battle with cancer. She is preceded in death by her husband, Tommy Lee Scruggs; and her brothers, Larry and Doug Bryson. She is survived by her brother and sister-in-law, Ronnie and Nita Bryson; her four children and their spouses, Jennifer and Thomas Callahan, Janet and Keith Hall, Jeremy and Star Arthur and Jason Arthur. She is also survived by her six grandchildren, Travis Baker, Dustin Love, Quintin Arthur, Austin Love, Sieara Lester and Logan Arthur; in addition to numerous great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at 2 p.m. Location is 2511 Winthrop Ave, Roanoke VA 24015. In honor of her generosity and kindness please do something kind for a stranger in lieu of flowers.

