April 6, 1930 May 22, 2020 Edward B. Scruggs, 90, of Roanoke, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 22, 2020. Ed was born on April 6, 1930, to Gustavus and Mary Scruggs. He was a graduate of Andrew Lewis High School in Salem. After graduating high school, he went on to further his education and earned a B.S. Degree from Virginia Tech, as well as his MBA from the University of North Carolina. During his adult life, he proudly served in the United States Airforce. He then went on to have a successful career with Dominion Bank which is now known as Wells Fargo and after many years of being a dedicated employee, he retired as a Portfolio Manager. It was no secret to anyone that Ed was a huge Virginia Tech fan! In November of 2019, he received a surprise visit from former Coach Frank Beamer. Brandon Oaks arranged this special visit by selecting Ed as "The Star of the Day". This program is where the facility selects a resident and grants them a wish, ranging from special activities or meals for a day. Coach Beamer presented him with a signed football, as well as honored him in a speech. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 55 years, Barbara Ratliff Scruggs; parents, Gustavas and Mary Scruggs; as well as his brothers, John and William Scruggs. Left to cherish his memory is a sister-in-law, Connie Scruggs, as well as a niece, Catharine Nye Scruggs. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, May 29, 2020, at Sherwood Memorial Park. A special thank you to Brand Oaks for the exceptional care that was provided to Ed. Also, to the Roanoke Valley Hokie Club for working with Brandon Oaks to honor Ed as Star of The Day and helping to make his surprise visit from Coach Beamer possible. Online condolences can be made by visiting the funeral home's website at, www.johnmoakey.com.

