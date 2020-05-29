April 6, 1930 May 22, 2020 Edward B. Scruggs, 90, of Roanoke, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 22, 2020. Ed was born on April 6, 1930, to Gustavus and Mary Scruggs. He was a graduate of Andrew Lewis High School in Salem. After graduating high school, he went on to further his education and earned a B.S. Degree from Virginia Tech, as well as his MBA from the University of North Carolina. During his adult life, he proudly served in the United States Airforce. He then went on to have a successful career with Dominion Bank which is now known as Wells Fargo and after many years of being a dedicated employee, he retired as a Portfolio Manager. It was no secret to anyone that Ed was a huge Virginia Tech fan! In November of 2019, he received a surprise visit from former Coach Frank Beamer. Brandon Oaks arranged this special visit by selecting Ed as "The Star of the Day". This program is where the facility selects a resident and grants them a wish, ranging from special activities or meals for a day. Coach Beamer presented him with a signed football, as well as honored him in a speech. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 55 years, Barbara Ratliff Scruggs; parents, Gustavas and Mary Scruggs; as well as his brothers, John and William Scruggs. Left to cherish his memory is a sister-in-law, Connie Scruggs, as well as a niece, Catharine Nye Scruggs. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, May 29, 2020, at Sherwood Memorial Park. A special thank you to Brand Oaks for the exceptional care that was provided to Ed. Also, to the Roanoke Valley Hokie Club for working with Brandon Oaks to honor Ed as Star of The Day and helping to make his surprise visit from Coach Beamer possible. Online condolences can be made by visiting the funeral home's website at, www.johnmoakey.com.
Breaking
Most Popular
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice, you may contact us by calling 434-978-7294 or emailing obituary@roanoke.com or inmemory@roanoke.com
Obituaries in the news
Flowers
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Contests & Events
Football season isn't over yet and neither is Fearless Forecasters! Don't miss your chance t…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.