SCOTT Terry L. July 14, 2019 Terry L. Scott, 63, of Roanoke, Va., went to be with the Lord, Sunday, July 14, 2019. He was preceded in death by his mother, Sylver R. Shell and grandparents, Paul and Naomi Shell. Terry is survived by his father, Wallace A. Scott Sr.; siblings, Teresa Caddell and husband Glen, Gary Scott and wife Lisa, Sonja Renfro and husband Howard, Wallace A. Scott, Jr. and Michael Scott; as well as numerous special nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, friends from the water authority, and many caregivers especially Kara Thomas. The family will receive friends from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. at Simpson Funeral Home Chapel Friday, July 19, 2019. A graveside service will be held at 3 p.m. Friday, July 19, 2019 at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens. Arrangements by Simpson Funeral Home. (540)366-0707.
