SCOTT, Harry Dudley April 30, 1925 - March 13, 2020 Harry Dudley Scott, age 94, of McCoy, Virginia, died on Friday, March 13, 2020, at Lewis Gale Hospital-Montgomery. He was born in Binkton, Virginia, at the coal camp (now Pulaski) on April 30, 1925, to the late Harry Hamilton and Susan Nena Sifford Scott. he was also preceded in death by his sisters, Christine Scadron, Goldia Reisert, and Lethia Duncan; and brother, Bobby B. Scott. He is survived by his wife of 73 years, Faye Mullins Scott; their five children, Alex (Donna) of McCoy, Va., Sherry Warren (Bill) of McDonough, Ga., Susan Hogan (Tim) of Springfield, Va., Ellen Cumby (Guy) of Richmond, Va., and Tim (Ellen) of Blacksburg, Va.; ten grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren; sister and brother-in-law, Cleo and Kenneth Beachum, and numerous nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank the many friends and family that have supported Dudley over the last several years, especially Carol and Bobby Roop and Bernard & Debbie Duncan. Dudley had worked in the coal mines and at the Radford Arsenal. He loved to fish and trap and work in his garden. Dudley was a founding member of Community Christian Church in McCoy, where he served as a deacon and was a veteran of the U.S. Marines. He loved being with his family, sitting on the front porch watching the birds, and playing the Dobro guitar. Dudley had a passion for collecting and presenting coal mining relics and stories. Dudley was the featured coal miner in the book, Keepers of the Tradition by Michael Abraham and Leslie Roberts Gregg. He was the Grand Marshal of the 2018 Blacksburg 4th of July parade. Dudley wanted to keep the coal mining tradition alive and it would make him happy for people to continue to come out and support the annual Coal Miner's Day in McCoy, (this year May 16) and for that reason, in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Coal Mining Heritage Association of Montgomery County, Virginia, P.O. Box 511, McCoy, VA 24111. Funeral services will be conducted Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at 11 a.m. in the McCoy Funeral Home Chapel with Mr. Chris Brandow officiating. Interment will follow in the McCoy Family Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 10 until 11 a.m. Tuesday morning prior to the service at McCoy Funeral Home 150 Country Club Dr. SW, Blacksburg.
Breaking
Most Popular
-
Coronavirus-related closings, cancellations and postponements
-
Roanoke County police respond to self-inflicted gunshot at Tanglewood
-
VHSL puts spring sports on hold
-
Virginia Tech, Radford University move classes online amid coronavirus pandemic
-
UPDATED: VDEM employee tests positive for coronavirus; Virginia Gov. Northam bans events over 100 people statewide
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice, you may contact us by calling 434-978-7294 or emailing obituary@roanoke.com or inmemory@roanoke.com
Obituaries in the news
Flowers
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Contests & Events
Football season isn't over yet and neither is Fearless Forecasters! Don't miss your chance t…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.