SCOTT Dorothy Marie October 11, 2019 Dorothy Marie Scott, 87, of Rocky Mount, Va., passed away Friday, October 11, 2019. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Monday, October 14, 2019 at Rocky Mount First Church of the Brethren, with Pastor John Collins and Pastor Ronald Coleman officiating. Interment will follow in Franklin Memorial Park. Her family will receive friends 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Sunday, October 13, 2019 at Flora Funeral Service and Cremation Center, Rocky Mount.

