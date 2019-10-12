SCOTT Dorothy Marie February 29, 1932 October 11, 2019 Dorothy Marie Scott, 87, of Rocky Mount, Va., passed away Friday, October 11, 2019. She was born February 29, 1932 a daughter of the late Dewey and Lilly Nichols Pendleton. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Lewis Scott; brothers, Albert Pendleton and Thomas Pendleton. Dot was an active member of Rocky Mount First Church of the Brethren and had a passion for helping others in time of need. She retired from E. I. DuPont after many years of service. Surviving to cherish her memory are nieces and nephews, Toni Paxton, Ross Pendleton, Linden Pendleton, Kelly Pendleton and Tim Pendleton; several great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins and other family members and close friends. Her family would like to thank Carilion Franklin Hospice and her caregiver, Linda Bridgman for all their love and concern. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Monday, October 14, 2019 at Rocky Mount First Church of the Brethren with Pastor John Collins and Pastor Ronald Coleman officiating. Interment will follow in Franklin Memorial Park. Her family will receive friends 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Sunday, October 13, 2019 at Flora Funeral Service and Cremation Center, Rocky Mount.

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.