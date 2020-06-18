June 13, 2020 Mrs. Alice Davis Scott, 91, of Roanoke, passed away on Saturday, June 13, 2020. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 20, 2020 in Williams Memorial Park. Friends may call at Serenity for viewing on Friday, June 19, 2020 from 6 until 8 p.m. Arrangements by Serenity Funeral Home and Cremation Service.

