November 30, 1963 June 6, 2020 Mary Jones Schoendorfer, 56, of Roanoke, Va., died Saturday, June 6, 2020, at home. Born November 30, 1963 at Bucyrus, Ohio, she was a coal miner's daughter growing up in Welch, W.Va. and graduating from Mount View High School. She received an Associate degree from Bluefield State College. Upon graduation, she taught third grade at a Christian School. Mary was a member of First Baptist Church of Roanoke. Previously she attended Free Chapel in Gainesville, Ga., and passionately served on the prayer team. Through the years, Mary worked many jobs while living in Texas, N.C., and Va. spending much of her career in the banking field. Mary was also a very successful small business entrepreneur, and was the founder, president, and owner of Pure Spa, at West Village. Mary was well-known for her kind heart and just being a good friend, and she truly loved and spoiled her puppy dogs, Godiva and Charlie Brown. Most of all, she was always a beautiful, loving, faithful wife and will be greatly missed on this earth by her husband, David Schoendorfer. She was preceded in death by her father, James Howard Jones. Survivors include her mother, Letty Crabtree Jones and her sister, Sabrina of Princeton, W.Va.; Marlene Brewster (Ernie) of Dandridge, Tenn.; and William Jones of Princeton, W.Va. Funeral and burial services will be private, and Mary will be laid to rest on Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at Hillside Cemetery in Roslyn, Pa. A Memorial Service will be held for friends and family at Liberty Baptist Church at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 13, 2020. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mary's name for the bus ministry at Liberty Baptist Church, 260 Windy Hill Drive, Princeton, WV 24739.
Tags
Locations
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
-
Lawsuit: Original deed prevents Lee statue from being taken down
-
Virginia Tech will host students on campus. But many classes will remain online.
-
Roanoke mayor supports removing Robert E. Lee memorial
-
Watch Now: Black Lives Matter supporters march down Main Street in Salem
-
Tech says limited crowds likely for fall athletic events, July start needed for football practice
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice, you may contact us by calling 434-978-7294 or emailing obituary@roanoke.com or inmemory@roanoke.com
Obituaries in the news
Flowers
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Contests & Events
Do you and your Dad look a-like? Do you know someone that looks like theirs? PERFECT! We’d l…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.