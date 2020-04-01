March 28, 2020 Debbie Schilling, of Roanoke, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, March 28, 2020. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Tina Mundy; parents, Douglas and Marcella Weeks; and sister, Melody Graham. She is survived by her husband of 47 years, Norman Schilling; daughter, Sherry (Duane) Riggins; grandchildren, Tootie and Alisha Riggins, and Brandon Mundy; sisters, Tammy Collins and Susie Clement; brother, Douglas Weeks; son-in-law, Jeremy Mundy; special friends, Janice and Jacoba, as well as other family members and friends too numerous to mention. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

