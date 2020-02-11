April 6, 1959 February 5, 2020 Julie Elizabeth Scherrep, 60, of Roanoke, Va., passed away on Wednesday, February 5, 2020, at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital surrounded by family and close friends. She was born on April 6, 1959, in Norfolk, Va., to the late Franklin and Elizabeth Scherrep. In addition to her parents, Julie was preceded in death by two of her brothers, Stephen and Michael Scherrep. Her huge heart and kind, loving soul were very apparent to all her friends, family and every life she touched. Julie had a very fun and energetic personality and loved disco as well as playing board games with her family and friends. She was a born role model and mentor; whose patience was unparalleled. In addition, Julie was a resilient and independent woman which she attributed to growing up with three brothers. These traits suited her well, not only in life, but in her career passion, teaching. Julie graduated from Radford University and devoted her life to primary education, frequently going above and beyond her duties as a teacher to reach all of her students. Her teaching career spanned 34 years and included public and private schools in Covington, Va., Lewisburg, W.Va., Dayton, Ohio, and finally ending her career in her hometown, Roanoke, Va. She adopted two four-legged children, Kylie and Abbie. They always remained very special and dear to her heart. Julie acted not only as an aunt but a supportive motherly figure to her many nieces and nephews. Helping as a caregiver to her elderly parents up until their passing demonstrated her loyal, loving devotion to family. She cherished her friendships and had very special bonds with each and every one of them, especially her best friends, Carrie and Chris. Julie is survived by her brother, Samuel Scherrep; sisters-in-law, Laura and Roberta; niece, Brittany; nephews, David (Catelynd), Richard (Emily), Conner and Drake; and great-nieces, Emma Rose and Lauralie. A celebration of Julie's Life will be conducted at noon on Thursday, February 13, 2020, at Oakey's South Chapel with Msgr. Patrick D. Golden officiating. Interment will follow in St. Andrew's Diocesan Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service on Thursday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be shared at www.oakeys.com.
SCHERREP, Julie Elizabeth
