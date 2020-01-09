March 30, 1932 January 5, 2020 Franklin Anthony Scherrep, 87, of Roanoke, Va., passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 5, 2020, at home surrounded by his family and close friends. He was born on March 30, 1932, in Saint Albans, W.Va., to the late Dominic and Constance Scherrep. In addition to his parents, Frank was preceded in death by his wife, Elizabeth J. Scherrep; brothers, Frederick, Vincent and Richard; and two sons, Stephen and Michael. He was a man who quietly shared his faith. Frank was a member of Our Lady of Nazareth Catholic Church where he served as a member on the Parish Council and Christ Renews His Parish retreats. He helped initiate others into the Catholic faith while on the RCIA team. Frank was also involved in the Cursillio movement serving on numerous teams and with his wife, Elizabeth, they served as Lay Directors for the Blue Ridge Cursillio Center. He graduated from the Spiritual Directors Institute. Frank attended St. Albans High School where he played football and received a scholarship to Marshall University which he attended until he left to join the United States Navy. He served during the Korean War as a Third-Class Petty Officer, Hospital Corpsman. After serving Frank went on to working in the management field. He worked for several companies including A.B. Dick Inc., 3M Business Products Inc., Sears Telecatalog Center and AARP Pharmacy Service. Frank was a member of the Knights of Columbus, Roanoke Council 562, the American Legion Post 3, and he was past President of the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation. He is survived by his daughter, Julia; his son, Samuel; daughters-in-law, Laura and Roberta; five grandchildren, David (Catelynd), Richard (Emily), Brittany, Conner and Drake; and two great-granddaughters, Emma Rose and Lauralie. A Funeral Mass will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Friday, January 10, 2020, at Our Lady of Nazareth Catholic Church and a reception at the church will follow. Inurnment at St. Andrew's Diocesan Cemetery will be private. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church on Friday. Online condolences may be shared at www.oakeys.
SCHERREP, Franklin Anthony
To plant a tree in memory of Franklin SCHERREP as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.