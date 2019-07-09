July 7, 2019 David P. Schaltegger, 63, of Roanoke, Va., devoted husband and father, passed away on Sunday, July 7, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Oscar B. and Ann E. Schaltegger; his brother, Michael J. Schaltegger; and sister, Susan E. Murphy. Dave will be greatly missed by his loving wife of 37 years, Carolyn R. Schaltegger; and family, daughter, Melissa R. (Michael) Hanna; son, Zachary P. Schaltegger; and grandchildren, Andrew, Meredith, Kiernan, and Adeline. A Service will be held at 3 p.m. on Thursday, July 11, 2019, at Faith Fellowship Church, Wirtz, Va. Interment will follow in Forest Rest Natural Cemetery. A Visitation will be held from 2 to 3 p.m. on Thursday prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the ALS Association. Online condolences may be expressed at www.oakeys.com.

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.