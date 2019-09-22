SCALES Savion D. September 11, 2019 Savion D. Scales, 17, of Roanoke, Va., passed away September 11, 2019. A funeral will be held Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at Noon at Serenity Funeral Home with visitation one hour prior to the service. Arrangements by Serenity Funeral Home and Cremation Service.

