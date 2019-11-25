November 23, 2019 Mary Wanda Sboray, 94, of Roanoke, Va., died on Saturday, November 23, 2019. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Prince B. Albert; and children, Bernie Albert, Wanda Albert Kemp and Bonnie Albert Vest. Surviving to cherish her memory is her husband, Steve Sboray; her children, Bill Albert, Linda Albert and spouse, Warren Albert and spouse, Steve and Bobby Sboray, and Sue Sboray Wertz; grandchildren, Joey, Tevor and Ashley Albert, Deena Albert Musselman, Lynez Albert Humphries, Amy Poole, Leslie Holcomb, Krista McKinney, Erica Johnston, and Jacob and Sam Albert; very special granddaughter, Meagan Albert; and lots of great-grandchildren. A Funeral Mass will be conducted at noon on Tuesday, November 26, 2019, at St. Andrew's Catholic Church with Father Kevin Segerblom officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the Mass at the church. Interment will follow at St. Andrew's Diocesan Cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed at www.oakeys.com.

