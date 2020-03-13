June 11, 1963 March 5, 2020 Services provided by Hamlar-Curtis Funeral Home. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. at Jerusalem Baptist Church, 1014 Norfolk Ave SW, Roanoke, VA 24016.

