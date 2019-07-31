SAUNDERS Roxanne Danita May 29, 1958 July 27, 2019 Roxanne Danita Saunders, 61, of Roanoke, Va., passed away on Saturday, July 27, 2019. Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Friday, August 2, 2019, in the Hamlar-Curtis Chapel. The family will receive friends 30 minutes prior to the service. Friends may call on Thursday afternoon for viewing at Hamlar-Curtis Funeral Home. Condolences may be sent to www.Hamlar-Curtis.com.

