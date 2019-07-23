May 22, 1928 July 20, 2019 Patsy Meador Saunders, 91, of Wirtz, Va., passed away on Saturday, July 20, 2019. She was born on May 22, 1928 a daughter of the late Earl and Evie Dickerson Meador and also preceded in death by five brothers and three sisters. She is survived by her loving and devoted husband of 74 years, Carl M. Saunders, Sr.; her children, Carl Saunders Jr. (Carolyn) and Jean Bailey (Roy); three grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; special niece, Rita; special friend, Melissa She was also survived by other family members and friends. She retired from Eli Lilly. Funeral services will be conducted 11 a.m. Thursday, July 25, 2019 at Conner-Bowman Funeral Home with Pastor Rick Poland officiating. Interment will follow in the Brown-Saunders Family Cemetery at the home. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at the funeral home. Arrangements by Conner-Bowman Funeral Home 62 VA Market Place Drive (Route 220 @ Wirtz Road) Rocky Mount. www.connerbowman.com (540) 334-5151

