May 22, 1943 December 24, 2019 Norma Jean Albert Saunders, 76, formerly of Hopewell, passed away on Tuesday, December 24, 2019 at her home in Radford surrounded by her family. She was a beautician for many years until taking an early retirement. Norma was preceded in death by her parents, Leonard Albert and Lorine Albert Rawlings; husband, Desmond Saunders Jr.; son, D. Lee Saunders; and brother, Leonard "Butch" Albert. Survivors include her daughter and son-in-law, Dr. Tracy Zikes-Cupp and Greg Cupp of Christiansburg; son, Jamie Saunders of Radford; grandchildren, Rudy (Ashley) Zikes, Lauren (Jason) Black, Ryan (Bre) Zikes and Channing Saunders; great-grandchildren, Greysen, Christian, Landon, Kolten, Laylah and Dawson; sister, Wilda Lay of Christiansburg; special K-9 companion, Darla; and many other relatives and friends. The family will receive friends from 1 until 2 p.m. on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at the Mullins Funeral Home in Radford. Funeral services will begin at 2 p.m. with Pastor Buford Linkous and the Rev. Greg Cupp officiating. Interment will follow in West View Cemetery in Radford. The Saunders family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home and Crematory in Radford, www.mullinsfuneralhome.com.
Saunders, Norma Jean Albert
