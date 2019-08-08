SAUNDERS Nelson B. August 6, 2019 Nelson B. Saunders, 94, of Bedford died Tuesday, August 6, 2019. He was a United States Navy Veteran of World War II and D-Day. A memorial service will be held 3 p.m. Saturday, August 10, 2019 at Bedford Presbyterian Church. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Bedford Presbyterian Church. Arrangements by Flora Funeral Service and Cremation Center, Rocky Mount.
