June 22, 2020 Massie Edward Saunders Jr., 66, of Hardy, Virginia, passed away on Monday, June 22, 2020, and is now free from pain. He was a graduate of Roanoke College and retired from the United States Postal Service. He was preceded in death by his mother, Melva Hylton; stepfather, Richard Hylton; father, Massie Edward Saunders; niece, Savanna Robertson; and his beloved canine companion, Sasha. Surviving to cherish his memory are his sisters, Judith Irish and Kristy Hylton; and brothers, Lewis Saunders, Chuck Hylton and Clarence Saunders. A Graveside Service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Friday, June 26, 2020, at Evergreen Burial Park. The family requests that COVID-19 social distancing guidelines be respected. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to the SPCA. Online condolences may be shared at www.oakeys.com.

