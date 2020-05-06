May 3, 2020 Lee M. Saunders Jr., 66, of Roanoke, passed away on May 3, 2020. He was an United States Army Veteran. He was preceded in death by his father, Lee Melchi Saunders Sr.; and brother, Michael R. Saunders. Survivors include his mother, Missouri W. Saunders; sisters, Martha A. Coleman and Beverly M. Brown, a host of cousins, nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends. A private funeral service will be held at Serenity Funeral Home. Friends may call at Serenity to view the remains on Friday, May 8, 2020, from 4 until 6 p.m. Interment will be held at the Full Gospel Holiness Church Cemetery, in Montvale, Va. Arrangements by Serenity Funeral Home and Cremation Service.

