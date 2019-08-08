August 5, 2019 Emma T. Saunders, 74, of Vinton, Va., went to be with the Lord on Monday, August 5, 2019. She was born on Friday, February 16, 1945 in Covington, Va. Emma was preceded in death by her daughters, India Sue Saunders, Mary Ellan Thompson, and Linda Mae Barber; and a son, Lawrence C. Thompson. She is survived by her husband, Gerald W. Saunders Sr.; her children, Ruby Fitchett and husband, Steven, Donna Corvin and husband, David, Gerald Saunders Jr., Gary Saunders Sr. and wife, Donna, Michael Saunders and wife Angela, Jeannie Gordon and husband, Ricky, Judy Barber and boyfriend, PJ Whittaker, and Shelby Saunders and boyfriend, Keith Kolb-Tilmon; many grandkids, great-grandkids and great-great-grandkids; sisters and brothers; and aunts and uncles. The Funeral Service will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Friday, August 9, 2019, at Oakey's Vinton Chapel. Interment will follow at Mountain View Cemetery in Vinton. The family will receive friends from 6 until 9 p.m. on Thursday, August 8, 2019, at the funeral home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.oakeys.com.
