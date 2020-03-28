March 25, 2020 Cornelia Saunders, 87, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, March 25, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. She was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Hubert Saunders; and precious granddaughter, Jennifer Miles. Cornelia was a longtime member of Lynn Haven Baptist Church and loved her family and church family dearly. Cornelia is survived by daughters, Vickie Gordon and husband, Terry, and Libbye Taylor and husband, Mike. She is also survived by granddaughters, Christine Carroll and husband, Aaron, Melissa Welch, and grandson, Matt Miles. Great-grandchildren left to cherish her memory are Allie Carroll, Emily Carroll, Dylan Miles, Meghan Carroll, Jade Welch, Chase Miles, Darcy Welch, Laney Welch, and Lily Carroll as well as a host of nieces and nephews.

